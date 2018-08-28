Gov. Brown Signs Bail Reform Bill

SACRAMENTO — Governor Jerry Brown announced Tuesday that he has signed Senate Bill 10, otherwise known as the California Money Bail Reform Act.

The bill was approved by the legislature on Aug. 21.

SB 10 eliminates money-based bail as an option for someone to be released from jail awaiting trial. Instead, counties will follow a pretrial risk assessment of a person before releasing them.

“Wealth is not the measure of any woman or man. By eliminating cash bail, we are saying that those with the least ability to pay should not be released or incarcerated solely on the basis of their wealth or poverty. SB 10 is only one leg of the long journey toward perfecting our justice system, but it is an important one,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a news release.

The bill face sharp criticism from the bail bond industry and the ACLU. Critics have said the bill would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to establish, would actually increase the number of people in jail and would give more power to judges.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones wrote an op-ed for the Sacramento Bee, calling the bill “a disaster for public safety.”

The California Police Officers Association had come out against the bill before switching their stance to neutral.

The new law takes effect in October 2019.