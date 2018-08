Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers and a suspect following a deadly shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Officers were called out to the Food-4-Less on Manthey Road for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived they found a 21-year-old male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no information about the suspect.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.