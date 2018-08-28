Man Wearing Life Jacket Drowns Trying to Retrieve Model Plane from Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe Police report a man wearing a life jacket was found face down in Lake Tahoe Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a caller reported seeing a life jacket floating on top of the lake. When officers arrived they found 74-year-old Robert Hill floating face down in the water.

He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police say Hill left his Tahoe Keys home to fly his model airplane around 8:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Shores beach. When it crashed into Lake Tahoe, he put on his life jacket and went in to get it.

His cause of death is still under investigation but foul play, drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors at this time, according to police.