Preliminary Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Southern California: USGS

(KTLA) — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the San Gabriel Valley rattled portions of Southern California Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor struck at 7:33 p.m. about 2.5 miles north of La Verne, according to the agency. FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the preliminary depth of the quake was 3.79 miles.

Aftershocks followed—a preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake at 7:34 p.m. then a 2.3 magnitude temblor at 8:02 p.m., the USGS website showed.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake happened near but not on the Sierra Madre fault, describing the shaking as a “strike-slip motion.”

It was felt as far as Glendora, La Puente, Pasadena and the Santa Clarita Valley.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries, said officials in L.A. County, La Verne and Irwindale.

Several people posted their reactions on KTLA’s Facebook page.

“Haven’t felt an Earthquake while sitting in the car before. In Norwalk, saw my house sway and car in the driveway shaking,” Daniel Wilsey wrote.

“It shook so violent here in Rancho Cucamonga,” Lorraine Davila said.

Preliminary reports are that it was a 4.4 magnitude #earthquake felt across many parts of the Los Angeles area https://t.co/MqD2k50i3J — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 29, 2018

As a precaution, your @LAFD is in Earthquake Mode. Apparatus are driving their districts inspecting for any damage. — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) August 29, 2018

