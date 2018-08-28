Suspected Arsonist Seen Setting Fire to Oakdale Kmart Shelves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- A surveillance camera in an Oakdale Kmart captured a man setting several small fires in the store on Aug. 21.

The Oakdale Police Department reports the suspected arsonist went into the store on 175 South Maag Ave., where he is seen in the video stopping in several isles. Firefighters later put out fires set on shelves stocked with things like WD-40 and vacuum supplies.

The store was evacuated and the fires were extinguished after melting several products.

In the video, the man appears to be wearing a gray baseball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

One employee was treated at the scene after presenting symptoms of smoke inhalation, according to the police department.

If you have more information on the suspect you are asked to call Oakdale Police Investigator Don Stilwell at 209-847-2231.