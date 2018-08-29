26 Delta College Students, Instructors Trapped in Elevator for Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- San Joaquin Delta College culinary arts students and instructors found themselves in an uncomfortable situation on the third day of school when they became trapped in an elevator.

Twenty-six people were trapped for two and a half hours Wednesday night in a freight elevator in Danner Hall, according to Delta College Police Sgt. Jim Bock.

Bock says campus officers and Stockton firefighters tried to open the elevator several times without success.

An elevator technician arrived around 7:10 p.m. and minutes later the elevator started working again.

The cause behind the malfunction has not been reported.