Authorities Investigating a Deadly in Shooting in South Natomas Near Natomas High School

NATOMAS -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Natomas on Tumbleweed Way.

One man was killed in the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday right off of San Juan Road, behind Natomas High School and not too far from I-80.

Throughout the night, police have been taking pictures and combing the area trying to gather as much information they can about the incident.

A tow truck was also seen taking a vehicle away from the scene.

“I heard three gunshots go off. What do you do in that situation? Hide for cover, take cover and make sure no other gunshots come around,” neighbor John Padovan said.

The man was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if he was shot in the street or in a home.

The victim's identity has not been released.

“Our officers have conducted an initial canvas of the scene and our homicide investigators will conduct very thorough canvases and talk to any potential witnesses, look for any surveillance video and analyze any evidence on scene," Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspect or motive information.

The road should be reopened before school begins at the high school.