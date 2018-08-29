Police: Sutter County Fire Chief Hit Car Before Public Intoxication Arrest

YUBA CITY — Sutter County Fire Services Chief John Shalowitz was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Sunday night in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

The department says Shalowitz hit a car while in his personal car in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s. By the time police got there, he was gone.

Police say he went home because he claimed officers took too long to get to the scene. Shalowitz then called dispatch on himself.

Officers showed up at his Yuba City home and arrested him. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to the police department.

A bright red fire car sat in front of his Yuba city home. FOX40 stopped by to talk to Shalowitz about the arrest to get his side of the story but there was no answer.

This is not the Sutter County official’s first time in this situation. Court records show he was arrested for DUI in 2008.

A Sutter County spokesperson tells FOX40 there will be no criminal charges filed in this recent incident but gave no explanation as to why.

Shalowitz is still employed with the county. The spokesperson would not say if he’s on administrative leave.

A possible DUI is under investigation by the police department.