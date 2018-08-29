Sacramento County Sheriff Wants Inspector General Removed Over Officer-Involved Shooting Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff is now demanding the county's Inspector General be removed from his post.

"I'm not trying to diminish the expertise of experience of Rick Braziel as a person, former police chief and a friend, frankly. But this report was a departure," said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

"Make no mistake about it, if that subject would've lived, he would've been charged with attempted murder of a peace office ... " Jones addressed a report from Inspector General Rick Braziel, who is also the former police chief of the Sacramento Police Department. He disputes Braziel's findings in the 2017 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Mikel McIntyre by three sheriff's deputies.

Jones disagreed to the point of writing a letter to the county's Chief Executive Officer, urging him to replace Braziel and then barred him from the facility.

"He no longer has access to our facilities, our personnel, our records. He's taken off the call-out list," Jones said.

Deputies responded to a 911 report that a man had assaulted and choked a woman at a nearby clothing store. When the first deputy confronted McIntyre, they got into a scuffle.

The deputy fell to the ground and McIntyre threw a rock at the deputy, striking him in the head.

"When my officer's on all fours and he is blacking out, or in his case whiting out, he's losing his vision. And the guy is, once again, raising another rock to finish the job that he's started," Jones said. "Make no mistake about it, if that subject would've lived, he would've been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and to finish the job. The only thing that stopped him was the fortunate existence of bystanders."

In Braziel's report, he states: "When McIntyre struck Deputy Wright in the back of the head with a large rock at a close distance, the likelihood of serious injury or death was high."

The deputy fired his weapon at McIntyre but missed and McIntyre began to run away.

"The evidence supports that McIntyre was at times an imminent threat to deputies." A second deputy arrived with his K-9. McIntyre again threw rocks, striking the deputy and his dog.

"Although McIntyre had a smaller rock when he assaulted Deputy Becker, the momentum McIntyre had when he threw the rock allowed for greater velocity and the potential for great bodily injury or death," the report states.

A third deputy arrived to help and also fired at McIntyre.

Bullets from those deputies struck McIntyre seven times, ultimately killing him.

"The evidence supports that McIntyre was at times an imminent threat to deputies," Braziel wrote in the report. "He was clearly violent in his attempt to escape, and he injured two deputies and a canine."

Braziel acknowledges that the deputies could have been seriously hurt or killed. Yet he goes on to say, "As the distance between McIntyre and the deputies increased, the risk or serious injury or death decreased, and with it, the need for deadly force."