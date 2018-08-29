Vacaville Police Search for Driver after Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville police are investigating after a 14-year-old was the victim of a hit-and-run Monday.

The 14-year-old, who asked FOX40 not to use her name, walks along the Fern Way and Foothill Drive intersection every day. On Monday, she was walking to meet a friend at a local park.

"Didn’t see any cars so I was like, 'OK cool,' crossed the road," she said.

Her normal trip with skateboard in hand ended with her recovering in the hospital.

"Car came out of nowhere and I was on the ground," the girl recalled.

Vacaville police say they received a call about the hit-and-run a little after 4 p.m. on Monday. They say witnesses told police a car hit the teen and sped away.

"From what I understand from the investigating officer is that it was a gold-colored sedan. What type of specific sedan I'm not sure of yet. But he’s been talking with neighbors in the area, trying to find surveillance cameras or anything that might have caught the vehicle leaving the area," said Vacaville Police Sgt. Nathan Benevides.

There is no identifiable crosswalk at the intersection but police say pedestrians can still cross while using caution.

"Anywhere the intersection comes together like this, this would be considered an unmarked crosswalk," Benevides told FOX40. "However, it doesn’t relieve a pedestrian with their due care."

While she's working to heal from her injuries, the teen says she wants the person responsible for hitting her to turn themselves in.

"I hope nothing like that happens to anyone ever," she said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the hit-and-run or who may have surveillance of the car driving away around 4 p.m. Monday to call them.