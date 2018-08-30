Adopt a Pet: Duke

DUKE - ID#A733007
My name is DUKE.
I am a neutered male, gray and white Blue Lacy and Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter staff think I am about 8 years old.
I weigh approximately 67.00 pounds.
I have been at the shelter since Jul 07, 2018.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
Visit Duke's webpage for more photos and more.
Dog Name: Duke
Dog Sex: Male
Approximate Age: 8 years
Dog Size: L
A Little About Me: I was born to be with people, to snuggle, to please, to be one amazing family companion. I am mannerly and a total rock star. I am not a fan of this shelter living, I deserve so much more and am ready to enjoy life with my people!
In-home Information: House broken, I have successfully lived with other dogs
I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and dainty dogs
Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler
Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling
Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn
Energy Level : Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation
Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner
My motivation is: Treat motivated
Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me
Personality: Soft, marshmallow, human motivated, people are my favorite