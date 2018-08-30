Elderly Stockton Man Hospitalized after Contracting West Nile Virus

STOCKTON — A woman says her grandfather was hospitalized for more than two weeks after contracting West Nile Virus.

“Brain swelling, sepsis, it turned into meningitis. So that’s like the worst of the worst,” said Hillary Conlin.

Conlin flew up from San Diego Thursday afternoon. She needed to see for herself that her grandfather, Larry, was getting better.

“You can tell he’s very weak,” she told FOX40.

Earlier this summer, the normally talkative 80-year-old wasn’t feeling well. But it was not obvious what was wrong.

“And they drove him to the hospital and ran tons of tests throughout a couple of days,” Conlin said. “No idea what it was. Thought it was one thing, it was not and a week later it turned out to be West Nile Virus.”

Other ailments came soon after but a mosquito carrying West Nile got to him first.

Larry has now returned to his Stockton condominium after spending the last two weeks in a hospital.

Conlin says her grandfather normally stays in his community. Although there are bodies of water within a few miles, she says she was surprised West Nile was the culprit.

With the virus out of the headlines these days, she wants to warn others this can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“Take precautions, just in case,” Conlin said. “Even if you were not by water, you just never really know what could happen.”