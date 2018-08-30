Firefighters Rescue Injured Man Stuck in Sacramento Park for Two Days

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department reports a man was rescued after he got stuck in an area of Bannon Creek Park for two days.
Crews found the man around 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bannon Creek Drive and Crossmill Way.
He was injured and had to be carried and hoisted out of a dry creek bed on a stretcher. He has been taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
The fire department has not said how the man became trapped in the area or what injuries he suffered. His identity has not been released.