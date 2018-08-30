Firefighters Rescue Injured Man Stuck in Sacramento Park for Two Days

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department reports a man was rescued after he got stuck in an area of Bannon Creek Park for two days.

Crews found the man around 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bannon Creek Drive and Crossmill Way.

A rescue operation near Bannon Creek Dr. / Crossmill Way around 1PM resulted in removing one person who had been injured and stuck down in the creek area for two days. The person was transported to a local hospital for further care. @baldyd16 pic.twitter.com/p6GnzmkAUR — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 31, 2018

He was injured and had to be carried and hoisted out of a dry creek bed on a stretcher. He has been taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

The fire department has not said how the man became trapped in the area or what injuries he suffered. His identity has not been released.