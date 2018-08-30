RANCHO CORDOVA -- The City of Rancho Cordova organized a top-secret surprise for kids at Mitchell Middle School -- tickets to the California Capital Airshow delivered in a military-style helicopter landing Thursday morning.
Helicopter Delivers Air Show Tickets to Rancho Cordova Students
-
New Rancho Cordova K-9 Brings Peace of Mind to School Campuses
-
Local Organizations Team Up to Provide Back-to-School Supplies to Foster Kids
-
Stormy Daniels is Coming to Sacramento
-
Rancho Cordova is Turning 15
-
14-Year-Old Unconscious after Near Drowning in American River
-
-
Multiple Storage Units Destroyed in Rancho Cordova Fire
-
Wind Fuels Vegetation Fire in Rancho Cordova
-
Nearly 200 Local Wells Fargo Employees Included in Nationwide Layoffs
-
Firefighter Injured, Resident Burned as Fire Spreads to Two Rancho Cordova Homes
-
Carr Fire: Veterinarians Use Tilapia Skin to Treat Bear’s Burned Paws
-
-
32 Bottles Containing Date Rape Drug GHB Found in Rancho Cordova Home
-
Rancho Cordova Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash
-
Suspects Fleeing From Police Crash into Rancho Cordova Apartment, Start Fire