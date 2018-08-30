Lane Closed on Northbound I-5 Near Richards Boulevard Due to Potholes

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have closed a lane on northbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard due to potholes in the roadway.

Lane four is closed; one, two and three remain open.

Close to 20 cars are impacted on the side of the road.

On August 1, in the same area, a big chunk of the roadway broke off on northbound I-5 causing damage to cars and slowing traffic.

Between 12-15 cars hit the asphalt chunk causing minor damages and flat tires.

Cal Trans responded to that incident and filled the hole with temporary asphalt so the lanes could reopen.

