SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Los Robles.

Two people have been confirmed dead.

At this time, it is not known how the victims died or if there is a suspect in custody.

Del Paso Boulevard is closed in that area.

No schools in the area will be impacted by the investigation.

Sac PD PIO tells me the call came in around 5:20am to a report of shots fired. PIO also confirms two people killed @FOX40 #Sacramento #BREAKING https://t.co/b1wfXLHswv — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) August 30, 2018

SPD is investigating a homicide near Del Paso Blvd / Los Robles. This is an Isolated incident and the area around the scene is safe. #sacpd PIO enrout. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 30, 2018

