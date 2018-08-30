Police Investigating Recent Mailbox Break-In in Elk Grove Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- United States Postal Service mailboxes are meant to be not only convenient and easy for the carriers on the route to deliver multiple parcels at one time but its also meant to be secure.

Unfortunately, for people living on Misty Meadow Drive in Elk Grove, someone broke into the mailboxes.

The back appears it was ripped open by some sort of tool.

A letter was left on the side of the mailbox to let residents know police are aware of the situation and the crime is being investigated.

Mail for people who use that particular box is being forwarded to the local post office.

Police have not confirmed if more boxes in the area have been broken into.

USPS is a federal agency and if someone steals from a mailbox, they're often charged with a federal crime.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this issue in Elk Grove.

According to the Sacramento Bee, back in 2017 three people were arrested for stealing mail in Elk Grove and attempting to use credit cards and check books in the city of Ripon.

In July, Lom Nguyen, Kimi Matsuno and Jeanne Mendoza were sentenced to 11, five and seven years in prison respectively.

There was also a similar case of mail break-ins in Elk Grove back in 2015 where three people were arrested.

In that case about 60 mailboxes across the city were stolen from.

For now, we don’t how many mailboxes across the city were stolen from or what kind of information we are talking about.

If you come across a mailbox you feel has been tampered with get in contact with Elk Grove police as soon as possible because not all mail that come of course are those coupons and flyers -- some very important documents with your identity could be at risk.

How to Increase Your Mail Security

