PLACER COUNTY — The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake near the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The earthquake hit 1.5 miles northwest of Ridgewood and 7.6 miles southeast of Truckee at 3:08 p.m.

According to a USGS map, the quake could be felt as far as Rocklin.

Did anyone feel that M4.1 #Earthquake in North Lake Tahoe? pic.twitter.com/xy1puFsqW2 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 30, 2018

