Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONOFF have just been announced for City of Trees Festival in Papa Murphy's Park on September 22nd. They have been put forward to fly the flag for Sac as they will headline the Sacramento stage, which will showcase a feast of awesome local talent throughout the day.

More info:

City of Trees Concert

Sept 22nd

Papa Murphy's Park

Tickets start @ $42

CityOfTrees.com

OnOffRock.com