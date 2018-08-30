Sheriff: Missing Stockton Girl Found Safe, Coach in Custody

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff says the 16-year-old Stockton girl who went missing with her wrestling coach last week has been found.

The department received an anonymous tip Wednesday night.

Phillip Maglaya, 25, and the teen were located at a home in Stockton.

The coach, Maglaya, is in custody and the teen was returned to her parents.

The investigation is ongoing at this point.

In a statement, the Stockton Unified School District acknowledged a “relationship” had started between the two.

Maglaya was a volunteer wrestling coach at Stockton Unified’s Franklin High School. He started working there last year, but investigators haven’t said when they believe the romantic relationship began between him and the missing student.

