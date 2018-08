Calls to boycott In-N-Out are increasing after the cult-favorite burger chain donated $25,000 to California Republicans on Tuesday.

Since then, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut has been making the rounds on social media.

One of the leading voices in the boycott effort is Eric Bauman, the chair of the California Democratic Party.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

On the other side of the aisle, In-N-Out remains a favorite.