Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing Electronics Meant for Families, Kids in Need

STOCKTON -- A Stockton organization that has helped wildfire victims, the homeless and children in need has been burglarized.

Three young men broke into the Emerald Foundation while the business was full of merchandise. In surveillance footage the trio’s priorities are clear.

Most of the organization's computers, iPhones and tablets were gone. That's more than $30,000 worth of electronics that public relations manager Maile Bruns says would have gone to families in need.

"I’m very sad, I’m very disheartened that this is, I guess, what the world’s come to," Bruns said.

Bruns says the burglars helped themselves to the pricey goods around 3 Wednesday morning.

She says she was shocked to see how young the suspected criminals looked.

"It’s really scary to think that they felt that they had to do something like that," Bruns told FOX40.

She says it’s clear the group of burglars needs help.

The burglars not only stole from the organization, they stole from families in need.

"I mean, honestly, these are people that, you know, they needed it in some way," Bruns said. "They could have just knocked on the door."

Next door business owner Razi Pelaez says it was heartbreaking to learn of the break-in.

"But I think when it happens to an organization that works so hard to give back to the community, it’s just like, man, I guess they say no good deed goes unpunished," Bruns said.

Despite the now emptier cubicles, Bruns says her organization will continue to help people in need.

"Actually, knock on that door right outside, honestly, and say, 'I need help.' And instead of doing that they came in and stole from us," she said.

Bruns says a bunch of Kindles was also stolen. Those would have been given to kids who are doing well in school.

If you recognize any of the men in the surveillance footage please contact the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.