2 Men Try to Push Young Man Off San Francisco Light Rail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police said Friday both a young man held in a headlock and the man who tackled him acknowledged to officers they were in a fight caught on videos widely shared on social media.

Two adult men were caught on two videos apparently trying to push a young man out of a stopped light rail. The videos posted on Twitter late Thursday had been shared thousands of times by Friday. Authorities are still trying to determine what led to the altercation.

Police spokesman Robert Rueca said officers were called to the Outer Sunset neighborhood Thursday night over an assault on a train. The young man gave officers a statement and didn’t want to press charges.

Officers could not locate a third man seen shoving the young man, Rueca said.

Whoa these two men just tried to throw this kid off the muni train because he was playing music too loudly. He easily could’ve hit oncoming traffic. This is not okay. pic.twitter.com/NYIZilSmNL — Anna Sterling (@AnnaMSterling) August 31, 2018

A 19-second video posted on Twitter Thursday night shows two adult men pushing and kicking the younger man as he grasps a handlebar inside the train and then slamming him against the closing doors. One of the men is also seen throwing the young man’s belonging onto the street.

A second video that lasts 23 seconds shows one man tackling the young man into a seat and holding him in a headlock as a woman approaches and tells him “He’s a kid!”

The man answers “Tell him to stop!” He then adds “I’m fine stopping, I’ve got no problem.” He then turns to the young man and asks “Do you want to stop?”

Another a woman is heard yelling “Leave him alone!” and asking “Over music?”

The man lets go after two other men intervene.

Rueca said police are still investigation what led to the altercation and that they will review surveillance video.

“This is very disturbing video,” Erica Kato, a spokesman for the transportation agency knowns as Muni, said in an email. “We are working with SFPD to fully investigate this matter.”