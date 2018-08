Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation began over 10 years ago, when in 2004 Doug Carson created the local 501 (c) 3 non profit in memory of his late wife Alberta (Albie) Carson, who lost her battle with breast cancer on July 4, 2002.

Tom Walcutt, a Capitol Cup player, and Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation executive director Cindy Love are in the studio with details on the Capitol Cup Gold Tournament.