Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside South Sacramento Motel Room

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at the America's Best Value Inn motel on Massie Court near Mack Road because of a barricaded suspect.

The armed man is barricaded inside of a motel room.

Authorities say gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Several rooms at the motel have been evacuated based on proximity to where the man has barricaded himself. Other people were told to stay in their rooms.

Sacramento Police have made contact with him but are still trying to get him out.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, the man inside fired shots randomly in different directions; some shots were in the direction of police.

RIGHT NOW: a man has barricaded himself inside the America Best Value Inn on Massie Court. Police tell me the man fired several erratic shots including in the direction towards police. No one was injured, situation still highly active @FOX40 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/TgxqgSvvIF — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) August 31, 2018

Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department says no officers fired back.

Several evacuated guests at the scene say they heard as many as 20 shots.

Right now, SWAT team members are at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department is conducting the investigation and CHP is assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing; stay with FOX40 for updates.