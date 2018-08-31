Other Masseuse Recognizes Suspect after Killing at Woodland Massage Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- Ten days after a Woodland masseuse was stabbed to death inside her business, the affidavit in the case is revealing she was killed by a customer she refused to have sex with.

According to the Davis Enterprise, Rohail Sarwar had been hassling the employees at Cottonwood Massage for some time, choking and pulling clothes off the owner when she refused him sex in the last several weeks.

The paper reports Sarwar urinated on a table when he didn't get what he wanted then and followed that up by stabbing another massage therapist, 51-year-old Junying Lu, when she rebuffed him while working alone.

"I think that he came here before. He asked for the service but I told him that we don't have time. The lady that does massage isn't here," Tweety Nguyen, masseuse and owner of Nail and Spa Center in Woodland, told FOX40.

The man she believes was Sarwar gave her an uneasy feeling she's unfortunately felt multiple times during her career.

"I've had bad experiences. They come in and they said, 'Do you do happy endings or can you, do you do, you know... the other services?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm sorry, we don't do that here,'" Nguyen said.

Some left embarrassed, some left mad, but Nguyen feels very fortunate she survived her tense encounters with clients -- a benefit not afforded to a fellow massage therapist, Junying Lu, a few miles away on August 21.

The salon where police say Sarwar stabbed Lu to death sits locked, with flowers and balloons carefully arranged there in her honor. A note indicates the closure is temporary, but others who work in Cottonwood Plaza say they've heard from the owner it might never reopen.

Nguyen says she keeps several male employees on the payroll and avoids late night appointments so that in a business that's supposed to be all about pampering, she doesn't become the target of a predator.