SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a “suspicious” death in the area of Tiscornia Park on Jibboom Street.

Authorities say a citizen found a man with trauma on the sidewalk around 7:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim appears to be a transient.

The Jibboom Steet entrance of Discovery Park will be closed while they investigate.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

SPD officers onscene a suspicious death investigation, 200 block of Jibboom Street. Jibboom Street entrance to Discovery Park closed, use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/s1CIpTUokE — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 31, 2018