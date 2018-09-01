Caltrans Continues Work on I-5 over Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 20 vehicles were damaged by a large pothole that opened up along northbound Interstate 5 Thursday in Downtown Sacramento.

To make repairs, Caltrans scheduled a partial closure of the highway over Labor Day weekend.

"We take I-5 together to work," commuter Justin Aoili said Saturday.

He and his girlfriend commute from Elk Grove.

"Her mom actually called her and told her there was another pothole," he said. "She was actually about an hour late to work."

Saturday, Caltrans crews were cutting damaged pavement out as part of the repair process. Two lanes will be closed until Tuesday, with more lanes closed overnight this weekend.

"The one big (pothole) prompted us to get out there and investigate and the engineer found several sections that needed repairs, not just one area," Caltrans spokesman Steve Nelson said.

For now, drivers are asked to take alternate routes.