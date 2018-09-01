Police Searching for Man Suspected of Sexual Battery Near Escalon High School

ESCALON — The Escalon Police Department is searching for man suspected of sexual battery.

The female victim told police the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Escalon Avenue near the Escalon High School soccer field.

The suspect’s car is described as a gold or tan SUV — possibly a GMC Yukon.

He is described as a thin Hispanic male in his late 20s. He had brown hair, a crew cut, brow eyes and is approximately 5’6″.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at 209-838-7093.