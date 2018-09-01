Sleeping Child Grazed by Bullet during Gun Battle in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 10-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet early Thursday as an apparent gun battle raged outside along Valley Oak Drive in Stockton.

The fight spanned the block, police and neighbors say, with bullets hitting several cars and homes. Police are investigating the gunfire, but say it's unclear how many people were involved.

"Extremely loud gunfire. It was like, 'bang-bang-bang-bang,'" neighbor Iliana Huante said.

Huante's son, Adrian, was asleep in his bed when bullets came in through his window.

"I was scared," Adrian said. "I jumped out of my bed and screamed."

Huante ran to her son's room to find him on the floor, his shorts filling with blood.

"That’s when I panicked because I was like, 'My son got shot,'" Huante told FOX40. "I don’t know if the bullet went all the way. I don’t know what’s going on, you know?"

She took Adrian to the hospital, where they learned the bullet grazed him.

"It hurt really bad," Adrian said.

Adrian had to get stitches, and is expected to be OK.

"The gun violence needs to stop. Families that really don’t have nothing to do with their issues are the ones being affected," Huante said.

She worries that while her son's physical injury will heal fairly quickly, the emotional impact could last much longer.

"Just the trauma that’s going to stay with us. And that little fear where we have to watch our back even while we sit here and try to enjoy family time," she said. "It’s not going to be the same."