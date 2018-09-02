Bill to Extend Last Call to 4 a.m. Awaits Gov. Brown’s Approval

SACRAMENTO — Four a.m. could be the new closing time for liquor sales under a bill that has now made its way to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk.

Nine California cities would have the option of extending bar hours, including Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco. Most notably among the state’s largest cities, San Diego will not be on that list.

“What we’ve done in this bill is to give local control to the nine cities that have told us, either their mayor or city council has told us, ‘We want this local decision-making power,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

FOX40 caught up with Wiener, who authored the bill, on a video call Sunday.

“These are cities where nightlife is part of the culture,” Wiener said. “It’s part of the economic fabric. It employs a lot of people.”

If the bill is signed by the governor, that doesn’t mean a city will automatically have a 4 a.m. last call. It will be up to the people who live in each city. Lawmakers and residents alike have had mixed reactions to the bill.

“I think it would cause more drunk driving accidents because people are very irresponsible,” said Sacramento resident Debora Faulkner.

“I think if it brings more people here, if we open more cars and restaurants, that encourages our generation to come to Sacramento, then I’m on board,” said Eliza Wendel, a Sacramento resident.

“I just wasn’t quite sure if that really was the best thing to do, having people out drinking so late,” said Sacramento resident Teresa Campos.