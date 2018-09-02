‘Chalk It Up’ Festival Returns for Its 28th Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento's Chalk It Up festival has happened every Labor Day weekend for nearly three decades.

"I think it's awesome. I support the arts in the community. The fact that they have the entire park surrounded is awesome," chalk artist Jolene Rose Russel said.

The annual three-day event is a fundraiser for local K-12 art programs.

"With San Francisco so close, we kind of think of that as the art city but I think Sacramento has its own really unique art scene," Russel said. "I think we should value the unique art scene we have in Sacramento and support it."

Chalk It Up is at Fremont Park in Midtown Sacramento every Labor Day weekend.