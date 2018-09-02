Deputies Investigate Hate-Filled Messages Found Scrawled on Foresthill Bridge

AUBURN — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several hate-filled messages were written on the Foresthill Bridge.

Volunteers with Notes of Hope, a campaign aimed at gathering handwritten messages and placing them on the bridge to help discourage suicide attempts, found the writing on Sunday.

Brittney Hendricks, the founder of Notes of Hope, started the project after suicide impacted her family. More than 2,500 notes have been added to the bridge since she started the campaign in July.

Hendricks’ group was going to place 500 new handwritten messages on the bridge when they spotted the writing.

Some of the drawings left on the bridge’s railings said things like “scum” and “no one cares.”

The volunteers were able to remove the writing but now investigators are looking for the person responsible.

If you or a loved one are dealing with depression and need help, there is always someone to talk to. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24 hours each day. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone any day of the week.