Suspect Shot by Deputy at Southern California Fairgrounds Ahead of Ice Cube Concert

DEL MAR (KSWB) — A deputy shot a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air after he couldn’t get into an Ice Cube concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

FOX40 sister station KSWB reports shots rang out at the crowded venue around 7 p.m. The sheriff’s department says it all started when the man came up to the ticket window and found out the concert was sold out. An argument broke out and nearby deputies came over to confront the man.

“The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area,” the department says, at which point deputies opened fire, hitting the man.

The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. The Sheriff’s department said they do not believe anyone else was injured.

Video posted to Twitter appears to show the man surrounded by two deputies and holding a handgun in the air. A man’s voice is heard yelling “Drop it!” twice before what sounds like four gunshots. The man then falls to the ground.

Events at the venue Sunday included a full day of races and a concert for the rapper Ice Cube. The show was part of the 2018 Del Mar Summer Concert Series, with shows taking place on the Seaside Stage, at the west end of the racetrack’s Granstand.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the situation “has been contained” and the concert will go on as scheduled.