2 Arrested in Granite Bay Suspected of Stealing Dozens of Identities

GRANITE BAY — A man and a woman believed to have stolen the identities of dozens of people were arrested last week in Granite Bay, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say deputies patrolling Granite Bay stopped a “suspicious vehicle” near Sierra College Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the woman inside gave them a fake name but was eventually identified as 23-year-old Toni Tinay.

Also in the vehicle, investigators say deputies found stolen checks, credit cards, Postal Service master keys, card re-encoders and drugs.

Thirty-nine victims were affected, the sheriff’s office said.

Tinay and 36-year-old Matthew Core were both arrested.