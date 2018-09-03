Bay Area Man Swimming with Family Drowns in Woodward Reservoir

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A Bay Area man swimming at Woodward Reservoir drowned Monday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Sunnyvale resident Victor Sagastume-Menjivar was swimming with his family before he disappeared around 11:45 a.m.

Deputies got into a boat minutes after Sagastume-Menjivar’s disappearance but his body was not found until hours later around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s department reports Sagastume-Menjivar was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in his drowning.

This is the first reported drowning at the reservoir this year, according to the sheriff’s department.