Fire Sparked at Emigrant Gap Campground Prompts Evacuations

EMIGRANT GAP — Several campgrounds in the area of Emigrant Gap were evacuated Monday as crews battled an “aggressive” fire, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reports the fire started at the North Fork Campground, which has now been evacuated. The Onion Valley and Tunnel Mills campgrounds on Texas Hill Road were also threatened by the flames and evacuated. Evacuations were also ordered at the Lake Valley Reservoir area.
It was more than 200 acres by 5 p.m.
Traffic on Interstate 80 has been impacted by the fire, prompting the sheriff’s office to warn drivers to avoid the area.
