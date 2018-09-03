Fire Sparked at Emigrant Gap Campground Prompts Evacuations

EMIGRANT GAP — Several campgrounds in the area of Emigrant Gap were evacuated Monday as crews battled an “aggressive” fire, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports the fire started at the North Fork Campground, which has now been evacuated. The Onion Valley and Tunnel Mills campgrounds on Texas Hill Road were also threatened by the flames and evacuated. Evacuations were also ordered at the Lake Valley Reservoir area.

After moving through North Fork, Tunnel Mills & Onion Valley campgrounds, @PlacerSheriff says they're moving on to the Lake Valley Reservoir area for #NorthFire evacuations. Luckily deputies say a lot of families had left or were in the process of when this fire started. @FOX40 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 4, 2018

It was more than 200 acres by 5 p.m.

⚠️#NorthFire is at 200 acres and aggressive with spotting occurring. Evacuations continuing for the area. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SBaR4dcU8n — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 4, 2018

Traffic on Interstate 80 has been impacted by the fire, prompting the sheriff’s office to warn drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.