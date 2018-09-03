Kaepernick a Face of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ 30th Anniversary Campaign

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of the 30th anniversary of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.

Kaepernick tweeted the ad Labor Day afternoon. It is a closeup of his face with the phrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick is suing the NFL, alleging owners colluded to keep him off team rosters after he chose to kneel during the pre-game national anthem to protest racial injustices in the United States. He has not been on a roster since 2017.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports the other athletes in the campaign include Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, Serena Williams and LeBron James.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick signed with Nike in 2011, Rovell said.