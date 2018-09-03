Sacramento Experiencing Fruit Fly Infestation, County Says

If you live in Sacramento, you may have noticed more fruit flies buzzing around.

Sacramento County says there’s an infestation of them, so now the California Department of Food & Agriculture has declared a quarantine over most of the City of Sacramento.

The quarantine is expected to impact farmer’s markets and backyard fruit trees for at least the next 8 months.

According to the Sacramento County agricultural commissioner, a dozen or so oriental fruit flies were captured in the county in late July. They have an extremely wide host range, meaning this quarantine must be extended over an area of 123 square miles.

That area includes most of the City of Sacramento and part of Yolo County.

Officials say to double bag your garbage to avoid attracting fruit flies.