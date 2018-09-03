Video Shows Woman with Baby in High Speed Chase

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Newly-released video shows a Texas woman leading troopers on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.

The chase happened on June 15, KSAT reports, near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Investigators say the driver, identified as Catilyn Rodriquez, was wanted on warrants but fled when troopers tried to pull her over.

Video shows Rodriguez in a Mercedes SUV speeding down Highway 90. An officer is seen throwing a spike strip down on the road, and the SUV rear-ends a truck a short time later.

Rodriguez is seen getting out of the SUV, grabbing a baby in a car seat from the back, and running to another SUV which investigators say she tried to carjack.

KSAT reports Rodriguez was arrested charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

The baby was placed in protective custody.