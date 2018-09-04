Authorities Investigating Deadly Shooting in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY – The Amador County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured.

Around 10:45 p.m., authorities received a call from the owner of Get Ripped Nutrition about a man banging on the door of the business located on Prospect Drive in Jackson.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman dead in the parking lot.

Both were in their early to mid-40s.

Another man had a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was flown to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear how many shots were fired.

Investigators believe do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.