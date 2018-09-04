Fire near Georgetown Prompts Evacuations

PLACER COUNTY — A fire in El Dorado County near the edge of Placer County led to an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the 50-acre Sliger Fire is burning near Sliger Mine Road and Mimosa Lane.

More than 200 homes were evacuated by 5 p.m. The mandatory evacuation orders are for homes in the following areas:

McKeon Ponderosa Way — Including all roads leading to the west from McKeon Ponderosa

Moshiron Drive

Shady Oak Drive

Quarry Turn Road

Pine Crest Drive

Gas Canyon Court

⚠️Mandatory evacuations are in affect for McKeon Pondersosa Road and all roads leading to the west from McKeon Ponderosa Road, as well as Moshiron Dr, Shady Oak Dr, Quarry Turn Rd, Pine Crest Dr, & Gas Canyon Court. ⚠️ #SligerFire pic.twitter.com/NDWBkZkaRR — Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) September 5, 2018

Evacuations sites for #SligerFire are: ▪️Regional Park gym in North Auburn for people ▪️Animal Shelter at 11232 B Ave in North Auburn for animals#SligerFire #Evacuations #Fire #Wildlandfire — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 5, 2018

An evacuation center has been set up at Northside School at 8600 Cave Valley Road in Cool. Animals can be taken to the El Dorado County Animal Shelter in Diamond Springs.

It was not immediately how the fire started.

#SligerFire [update] off Sliger Mine Rd and Hida Way, northwest of Georgetown (El Dorado County) is now 50 acres. pic.twitter.com/qifbQlkboM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 4, 2018