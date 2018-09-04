Fire near Georgetown Prompts Evacuations

PLACER COUNTY — A fire in El Dorado County near the edge of Placer County led to an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the 50-acre Sliger Fire is burning near Sliger Mine Road and Mimosa Lane.
More than 200 homes were evacuated by 5 p.m. The mandatory evacuation orders are for homes in the following areas:
McKeon Ponderosa Way — Including all roads leading to the west from McKeon Ponderosa
Moshiron Drive
Shady Oak Drive
Quarry Turn Road
Pine Crest Drive
Gas Canyon Court
An evacuation center has been set up at Northside School at 8600 Cave Valley Road in Cool. Animals can be taken to the El Dorado County Animal Shelter in Diamond Springs.
It was not immediately how the fire started.