Scottsdale, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A tiny white dog was saved from a chimney chute by the Scottsdale Fire Department over the weekend.

According to fire officials, crews had to make a hole in the wall Sunday in order to get the dog out.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said that they aren’t sure how the little guy got in the chute in the first place, but he is expected to be alright.