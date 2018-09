Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For over 80 years the people in San Joaquin County have been gathering to celebrate the grape harvest at the annual Lodi Grape Festival. What started out as a small food festival in downtown Lodi has evolved into a four day event filled with great entertainment, food, vendors, grape and commodity murals, competitive exhibits, carnival, wine tasting and so much more!

More info:

Lodi Grape Festival

September 13- 16

Lodi Grape Festival Grounds

413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi

GrapeFestival.com