More Than a Year’s Worth of Galt Police Records Lost in System Crash

GALT — If you have ever had a computer crash on you or lost what you were working on and what you had saved you know “crisis” may not be too strong a word.

“You lose all your data, that’s a crisis. So in managing other crisis, whether it’s man-made or natural, my job is to make sure I’m the calmest guy in the room and just try to get the facts,” said Galt Police Chief Tod Sockman.

On Aug. 7, the system that Galt police officers use to write and save reports crashed.

“Systems crash. I mean, it happens,” Sockman said. “It happens in business, it happens in police departments, it happens at cities. I mean it just happens.”

But when it happened at the Galt Police Department the city’s Information Technology staff realized a year and a half worth of data had not been saved where it was supposed to be saved.

“Somewhere along the line, it was reported to me a simple box wasn’t checked,” Sockman said.

So instead that data was gone. It included police reports, calls for service and suspicious persons reports.

Many of those records were not where they were supposed to be in the department’s computer system. They were in the hands of the Sacramento District Attorney, where the cases had been sent for prosecution.

“I contacted the district attorney, Anne Marie Schubert, amazing partnership with her,” Sockman told FOX40 “And she and her management staff got us all of the reports that we’d already sent up to them for that 18-month period. So we have all of those here.”

About 5,000 cases in all were recovered from the district attorney’s files.

Still missing were four cases, created that first weekend in August. Those had not yet been sent to the district attorney. So officers had to redo the legwork on those.

Two suspects had to be released from jail or detention while the records were rebuilt.