‘Serial Rapist’ Scrawled on Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame Star

HOLLYWOOD — Bill Cosby’s star has once again been vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, FOX40 sister station KTLA reports.

Video taken Monday night showed someone had written “serial rapist” over the comedian’s name using a black marker.

It was unclear when the message was written, but the star had been cleaned by early Tuesday morning.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said they would be investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Cosby’s star has been targeted.

A similar incident occurred in 2014 when someone marked the star with the word “rapist,” the Los Angeles Times reported.