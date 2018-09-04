Vacaville Youth Football Team Left Without Uniforms after Jersey Mix-Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- The Vacaville Jr. Bulldogs paid $10,000 for brand new football jerseys for their teams, ages 6 to 14.

Being a nonprofit organization, the teams hold fundraisers year-round to help pay for things like their uniforms.

"It's a real hit when all that money you worked hard for is just gone," said Colleen Palmer, whose 11-year-old plays on the team.

When they received two boxes from the vendor they paid, Excel Athletics out of Oakdale, the items inside were not the Bulldogs' jerseys.

"We haven't had new jerseys probably in about four or five years," said league secretary and parent Colleen Palmer. "So this was something we were really looking foward to."

Inside were hoards of sample uniforms for other teams and sports.

"The uniforms came in Friday night," said head coach Steve Kaiser. "What we paid for we did not get."

Parents were worried that they had been scammed.

"Shame on you for disappointing all these little kids," said parent Mindy Fonville.

"For us to have to tell them the other day before their game that they didn't have their jerseys in, it was really disheartening for them," said Danielle Menicou, whose 12-year-old is on the team.

FOX40 reached out to Excel Athletics by phone Tuesday night. Owner Ajay Samra said the boxes the team received on Friday were human error, a simple error that will be corrected right away.

"There was a honest mistake. Everything got shipped out together and they received our samples that we use for our trade shows and coaches clinic by mistake." Samra told FOX40. "It's all about the kids at the end of the day. I played youth sports myself and this is the last thing I would ever do."

"It would be really nice to make the boys happy, you know," Kaiser said.

Samra says the team should receive the jerseys by Thursday.