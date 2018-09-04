With Tricky Terrain, the North Fire Fight Happens in the Air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTA -- The North Fire has scorched 700 acres since it began Monday afternoon.

Getting the fire contained is difficult, firefighters say, because of the extremely rugged terrain. It was at 10 percent containment by Tuesday.

Tuesday morning before the first helicopter took off, crews with the United States Forest Service and the Placer County Sheriff's Office met to discuss the best way to contain the spread.

The fire began at the North Fork campground and made its way southeast.

A major hurdle has been getting key equipment to the front lines.

"If anyone is familiar with the American River all those canyons there are very steep and rugged and rocky, so it slows down our dozier operations a little bit but hand crews get in there and make way," forest service spokeswoman Debby Broback said.

Hand crews can make it through the rough terrain but it does take time.

So Tuesday, the attack from the air began.

"We've got nine air tankers total. We have one VLAT which is a very large air tanker and three large air tankers," Broback said. "Then we also got helicopters."

The fire is burning around one the larger archeological sites in the Onion Valley area. There are resource advisors letting crews on the ground know where they should avoid making containment lines.

Broback says crews will continue to use all the resources necessary to keep the North Fire under control.