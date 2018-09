MARYSVILLE — A Yuba City man was found dead near the Yuba River in Marysville Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., a citizen called Yuba County sheriff’s deputies after finding the man’s body just north of Simpson Lane Bridge.

The sheriff’s department has been identified the man as 27-year-old John Fantz.

Fantz’s cause of death will be determined following an autopsy later this week. It is unknown when Fantz died.