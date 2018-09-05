After Beating Cancer, Rocklin Girl Gives Back to Local Nonprofit

ROCKLIN — FOX40 met Taylor in 2016 when she was going through treatments for cancer.

Taylor has now beat cancer — her family waited a long time to say that.

“She’s thriving now,” said Taylor’s mother Michelle Hurst. “She’s back at school, she’s in third grade.”

The 8-year-old from Rocklin was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2016. Now she has her laugh back.

“Without being suppressed under chemo and everything she just has this immense happiness and she has this thrill and love for life,” Hurst told FOX40 on Wednesday.

But it was a rocky two years.

The Hursts say they couldn’t have gotten through it without the help of local organization One at a Time.

“They’re not just they hand out an experience and say bye,” Hurst said. “They come to appointments. They build relationships with the kids.”

They want to give back to the nonprofit that helped motivate their spunky little girl. The family wants to raise money and find sponsors for OAAT’s first gala event in November.

The money lets the organization create campaigns for kids like Taylor while they fight for their lives.

“Taylor was going through radiation when we were having our campaign and one of their members was there,” Hurst recalled. “Her appointments were at 6 o’clock in the morning and he was there every single one.”

It is that sort of support the Hurst family and others need during their worst times so they can get out on the other side and enjoy the good times.

“You need all the help you can get,” Hurst said.

If you want to donate to the organization, to the gala or be a sponsor for the gala you can visit OAAT’s site and the gala event page.

Fundraisers for OAAT will be held on the following dates at the following locations: